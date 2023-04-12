Heavy rains in northern Peru concern grape and mango growers

Recent rains occurring in the north of Peru since late February, specifically in Tumbes and Piura, have growers and advisors concerned.

They warn that fungi and pests could have serious consequences throughout the table grape and mango 2023-2024 season, especially in terms of fruit productivity and quality.

Table grape producers are working to deal with the aggressive attack of mildew, however the preventive plan against white scab is being neglected.

In the case of mango, there are concerns about the presence of anthracnose.

César Morocho, president of the Peruvian Mango Exporters Association (APEM), said that the affected area was the production in Casma (Ancash). He says that rains will have an impact on the next season.

Morocho points out that there will be a delay of two or three weeks in the harvests, due to the fact that the natural process of the plant is altered.

The second is that the large volume of rainfall has led to the development of a large number of spores of different fungi that are deposited on the plant.

"This is in addition to the fact that last season has not been good for producers due to the drop in prices. This could cause some growers to have a harder time caring for their fruit, generating a subsequent effect on quality," he says.

Morocho is particularly concerned about the Anthracnose fungus.

"The healthy fruit is placed in a container at a temperature below 10 degrees Celsius (during transport), conditions suitable for this fungus to manifest itself. So, one can send the mango clean, but when it arrives at the destination it is full of black spots on the skin," he said.

Table grapes

José Luis Juárez, phytosanitary advisor for table grapes, says that the unstable weather in Piura and in part of the north of the country is causing a large presence of downy mildew in the vines, which will cause problems throughout the season. This has led growers to apply chemical products to counteract this situation.

However, Juarez mentioned his concern that by putting out this fire, producers might be setting up another one in the future.

"All the control machinery is focused on attacking the fungi and, consequently, the white leafhopper is not going to be controlled efficiently and will cause damage later on. That's what is anticipated," he notes.

Normally, the white leafhopper prevention program is carried out at this time, during the formation campaign, he says.

Later, after the formation stage, he says that not many more applications can be made due to residue issues. If alternative molecules are sought for use at more advanced stages they will not have the required efficacy, he says.

"If you enter the production campaign with a high presence of white leafhopper because you didn't do a good job in the formation stage, then there will be more infestation of the bunches and lower productivity," he warns.