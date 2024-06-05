APHIS expands European Cherry Fruit Fly (Rhagoletis cerasi) quarantine areas in New York

On May 13, 2024, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYS AGM) expanded the European cherry fruit fly (Rhagoletis cerasi; ECFF) quarantine to include all of Cayuga, Genesee, and Ontario Counties, New York.

With this expansion, the ECFF quarantine now includes all of Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, and Wayne Counties. This quarantine does not include the Cattaraugus, Tonawanda, and Tuscarora Indian Reservations or the Cayuga Nation. The 5,140 square mile quarantine contains 1,421 acres of commercial cherry production.

The expansion of the quarantine is in response to the confirmed detections of eight adult ECFF in Cayuga County between June 27 and August 16, 2023, one adult ECFF in Genesee County on June 2, 2023, and one adult ECFF in Ontario County on July 20, 2023.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement of regulated articles to prevent the spread of ECFF to non-infested areas of the United States, as well as to prevent the entry of these fruit flies into foreign trade while maintaining commercial cherry production and marketing within the state.

APHIS is working with the NYS AGM to respond to these detections following program guidelines for survey and regulatory actions.

The expansion of this quarantine area is reflected on the APHIS fruit fly website, which contains a description of all current federal fruit fly quarantine areas. APHIS will publish a notice of these changes in the Federal Register.