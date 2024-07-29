Health and sustainability, great allies of the Mexican strawberry industry

During the 14th International Aneberries Congress, which took place on July 24 and 25, Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Villalobos, said that berries are one of the most important crops in the country, with a production of 1,150,219 tons, in an area of 42,975 hectares during 2023.

The federal official indicated that this production represents a significant economic opportunity for at least 500,000 people in 21 states. He emphasized that the industry has consolidated itself as one of the most equitable, with women representing 40% of the productive force.

He indicated that strawberry production represented 55.8% of total berry production. Blackberries followed at 20.7%, with raspberries at 16.6% and blueberries at 7.0%.

Villalobos said that health and more sustainable and efficient technological production processes have been key allies in positioning the Mexican berry industry as a relevant player at a global level. He emphasized that health and sustainability have been particularly important for the Mexican strawberry industry.

Regarding exports, in 2023, 462,491 tons of berries were traded, with a value of $3.937 billion, mainly to the United States, Middle East countries, Southeast Asia, and the European Union.

The president of the National Association of Berry Exporters (Aneberries), Miguel Ángel Curiel Mendoza, noted that Mexico is well-positioned to be the preferred supplier of the U.S. market, mainly in strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

The state of Michoacán was the leading producer with 658,969 tons, representing more than 50% of the country's total berries, followed by Jalisco (184,696 tons), Baja California (140,477 tons), Guanajuato (109,177 tons) and Sinaloa (28,815 tons).

Challenges

As the industry grows, so do the challenges, such as strengthening social inclusion actions, rooting young people, and continuing to work on good practices, with the support of science and technology, to maintain the sector as a benchmark of well-being and sustainable management for Mexico's producing areas and rural families.

In addition, it is important to reflect on and evolve the way food is produced, especially in the face of climatic phenomena, and to strengthen the work between producers, the private sector, and the government, to outline a joint public policy to maintain the momentum of the agricultural sector and achieve sustainable and sustainable growth.

The general director of Aneberries, Juan José Flores García, explained that the association has three objectives: to maintain the quality and safety of berries, to position strawberries as the consumer's favorite, and to consolidate the sector as a global benchmark for best sustainability practices by 2030.