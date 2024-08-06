The latest United States 2024 California Citrus Acreage report shows a significant increase in bearing acres for mandarins and mandarin hybrids.

According to the report, the estimated statewide bearing acreage for mandarins increased from 66,000 acres in 2021-22 to 69,000 acres in 2022-23, a total increase of 3,000 acres.

The citrus acreage data is a compilation of questionnaire responses mailed to all citrus growers in the National Agricultural Statistics Service database. The mailing was sent in January 2023 and producers had to update the information with new plantings, removals, and any corrections.

The 2023 California Mandarin Objective Measurement Report by the California Department of Food and Agriculture indicated an 8% increase in fruit set per tree from the previous year.

The detailed California citrus acreage report shows that 64,933 acres of mandarins and mandarin hybrids are bearing fruit.

The report shows a decrease of 500 grapefruit-bearing acres, an increase of 1,000 lemon-bearing acres, and a decrease of 1,000 Valencia oranges-bearing acres. Navel oranges bearing acres remained the same.