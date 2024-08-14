Australian Farmers Commissioner appointed to mediate relationship between growers and supermarkets

August 14 , 2024
An Interim Food Farmers Commissioner will be appointed in Queensland, Australia, for twelve months to mediate between growers and major supermarkets. 

The role was created due to concerns over grocery prices and supermarket practices, but farmers are still concerned over the commissioner's lack of authority to enforce actions against supermarkets.

The Commissioner will explore the "dynamics between supermarkets and suppliers." Queensland Premier Steven Miles added that the regulator will ensure the government has a key contact point for farmers and help growers negotiate with grocery stores. 

Although the new commissioner won't have the authority to take action against grocers, the regulator will have mediation powers. 

The appointment of the interim commissioner is one of the accepted recommendations Premier Miles received from the Supermarket Pricing Select Committee Report

The report's findings promoted several current inquiries into supermarket pricing, focusing on Queensland-specific competition and pricing issues and how these are affecting Queensland growers.

The report focused on how issues like lengthy supply lines and changes in the Regional Freight Transport Service Contract subsidy, have led to an increase in input costs, including labour, electricity, compliance, and transportation for farm enterprises. 

