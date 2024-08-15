In July, the Chilean Citrus Fruit Committee launched a promotional campaign in Tokyo, Japan, targeting media and trade professionals to boost consumption and highlight the quality and health benefits of Chilean lemons.

To gain insights into the campaign's commercial strategies, FreshFruitPortal.com interviewed Monserrat Valenzuela, executive director of the Chilean Citrus Committee.

Valenzuela noted that Chilean citrus exports to Japan primarily focus on lemons, stating, "As of week 31, Chile has exported 56,324 tons of lemons, a 32% increase compared to the same period in the 2023 season

She explained that of the total volume, 61.9% was sent to the United States (34,868 tons), while 34.7% (19,566 tons) was shipped to the Far East.

Specifically for Japan, 14,349 tons were shipped. Additionally, 3% went to Europe (1,678 tons) and 0.4% to Latin America (212 tons).

What was the percentage growth of Chilean lemon exports to the Japanese market?

Japan is the second-largest market for Chilean fresh lemon exports, following the United States. In the 2023 season, the U.S. accounted for 62% of Chile’s total lemon exports, with Japan at 25%, South Korea at 8%, and Europe at 4%.

In terms of seasonal comparisons, Chile has maintained its export volumes of lemons to Japan with relatively little variation between seasons. Comparing the 2020 and 2023 seasons, we see that Chile exported 90,850 tons of lemons to the world during the 2020 season, of which the United States received 52,942 tons and Asia 28,840 tons. In detail by market of what was exported to Asia, we have that Japan received 18,306 tons, China 5,509 tons and South Korea 5,025 tons; Europe received 8,860 tons and smaller volumes were destined to Latin America and Canada.

And, if we analyze the 2023 season, Chile shipped a total of 67,545 tons of lemons to the world, with the following distribution: 41,594 tons were destined to the United States, Asia received 22,654 (of which 17,028 were destined to Japan, 5,502 tons to South Korea and 124 tons to China). Europe received a total volume of 2,978 tons and smaller volumes went to Latin America and Canada.

What was the strategy of the commercial campaign in that market?

The Chilean Fruit Citrus Committee carries out a promotional campaign in Japan every season to publicize the main characteristics of Chilean lemons and their availability. The basis of this campaign is Chile's export experience and its reputation for quality and consistency. Promotional activities are added to the above.

This promotional campaign is mainly based on an event aimed at specialized media and representatives of importers and the retail sector, in order to encourage consumption and publicize the export potential and sustainability of the industry, the availability, quality and positive health attributes of Chilean lemons, which are in full season during July.

In addition, at the event, chef Olivier Rodriguez, executive chef of The Strings by Intercontinental Tokyo, presented several dishes, drinks and desserts made with Chilean lemons, surprising the attendees with the diversity and versatility of preparations in which this citrus fruit can be used.

What is the projected growth in the market in the coming years?

Japan is a very demanding market, where it is essential to maintain quality and consistency, considering that the lemon market in Japan is mainly covered by the United States and Chile.

Thus, the United States represents 41% of the market and Chile follows with 38%. Much lower are Australia with 6% and South Africa with 5%, respectively. Chile can maintain this representation, as long as it maintains a very good quality in shipments.

On the other hand, if we look at the availability of fresh lemons in the Japanese market during the season, we see that the United States is the major supplier of lemons from February until the end of May, when its supply begins to decline.

Likewise, Chile starts its exports in May to supply the strong demand for lemons from July to September, the month in which the Chilean supply starts to decrease. This period of supply of Chilean lemons is one of Chile's great advantages in the Japanese market.

In addition, our lemons meet Japan's food safety and quality requirements. We have a solid base in the Japanese market, but we must bear in mind that there are several challenges to face, among them the competition from other countries in the southern hemisphere such as South Africa and Australia, which, although to date send smaller volumes than Chile, have a very good product.