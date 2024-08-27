New Zealand temporarily suspends all Australian tomato imports

August 27 , 2024
Biosecurity New Zealand announced the temporary suspension of all Australian tomato imports after detecting tomato brown rugose fruit virus in two Southern Australian growing properties last week.

New Zealand's decision comes after the Australian Department of Agriculture and Fisheries detected tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) in two South Australian commercial properties.

This is the first time the virus has been detected in Australia.

According to Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general, Stuart Anderson,  although all Australian tomatoes come from Queensland and not South Australia, they believe "it's reasonable to be cautious."

According to Anderson, nothing suggests the virus is present in New Zealand's tomato sector, however, they will "continue to closely monitor the situation in South Australia and continue to take any actions to protect New Zealand growers."

The fruit virus can lead to a 70% yield reduction in affected crops. The properties, located in the Northern Adelaide Plains region, are operating under biosecurity requirements while the full extent of the detection is determined to prevent spread. 

Australia is New Zealand's trading partner. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on International Trade, in 2023, New Zealand's imports from Australia of fresh and chilled tomatoes amounted to $1.61 Million. 

New Zealand will review the suspension in seven days. 

