The two companies, have over 300 contracted farmers across India and also own berry farms in the Mahabaleshwar region of Maharashtra and Ooty in Tamil Nadu, which represents 80% of the country’s total strawberry production.

Mahaberry Private Limited will represent NSG and manage the varieties in the central and northern regions of the country, and 8 Berries Farm & Nursery Private Limited will cover southern India.

Carmela Suriano, NSG's Director for EMEA, said in a press release that this agreement “confirms the potential of our breeding program.”

“Along with the Mediterranean basin, North Africa, and South America, the Asian continent also represents a region of great interest for the development of our varieties," she said. "NSG’s goal is to offer innovative strawberry varieties that can provide competitive advantages to producers around the world."

The agreement outlines the commercial development of NSG’s varieties, particularly Melissa, which is already available in the Indian market, as well as NSG 203-Marimbella and NSG 465-Rossetta, along with the testing of new selections by local producers.

CEO of both Indian companies and exclusive partner of NSG in India, Pillai Srinivasan said that the companies and producers are happy with NSG's cultivars, thanks to their "abundant production, good taste, and excellent fruit consistency."

"We look forward to experimenting with and developing new varieties in our country,” he added.

He also states that Indian farmers have long appreciated the Melissa Strawberry due to the variety's perfect blend of premium-quality strawberries, its sweet taste and excellent shelf life. "This variety has shown remarkable adaptability to our soil and climate conditions, and we anticipate an increase in the proportion of this cultivar in the coming years,” he said.

After the notable results already achieved by the Italian genetic improvement program’s strawberry cultivars in India, both parties are confident in increasing the presence of NSG’s varieties. The establishment of on-site nurseries for the production of commercial plants intended for strawberry producers in the Indian subcontinent is already planned.