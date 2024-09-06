Fairtrade International has built a new reference price tool to make it easier for companies to find out what prices they need to pay workers to enable living incomes and living wages.

Fairtrade International is a product-oriented multi-stakeholder group aimed at promoting the lives of farmers and workers through trade. The NGO's work is guided by a global strategy that ensures that all farmers and agricultural workers earn a living income.

The tool, which is also accessible on the Fairtrade International website, provides users with an interactive map so they can look up living income reference prices by commodity or country.

The Fairtrade Impact Map displays data and information on more than 100 Fairtrade projects and commissioned studies around the world.

In a press release the organization states that users of the online tool can "explore by country, region, commodity, theme, program, or year. They can also find key producer data by country, including number of producer organizations, farmers and workers, the Fairtrade products and volumes grown and sold, and the amount of Fairtrade Premium earned."

The Fairtrade Risk Map supports all actors in global supply chains - farmers, worker organizations, retailers, brands to assess human rights and environmental risks. Users also have a few options to explore by including country, commodity, or issue.

The organization also has more than a dozen country- or region-specific Living Income Reference Prices developed through a robust research and validation process with farmers and other local industry experts.

The products are cocoa, coffee, coconuts, cashews, and mangoes, among others.

Once available and updated, the tool is accessible in multiple languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The users can also download a report that shows the factors that go into each price and how they were calculated.

This new tool is part of Fairtrade’s 2021-2025 Global Strategy, which is built on four strategic priorities including digitalisation for fairer supply chains, which is Fairtrade’s focus on data, transparency, and traceability.

Other initiatives related to this are the Fairtrade Impact Map (2024) and the Fairtrade Risk Map (2023), created to assist stakeholders.