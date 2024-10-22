First Chilean cherries of the season land in the US

By Sebastian Ramírez

On October 21, the first batch of Chilean cherries of the 2024-25 crop landed in Miami, marking the start of a promising season ahead.

The first three pallets, carrying around 380 cartons were transported by air.

Evan Myers, Managing Director of Forever Fresh LLC, the company that imported the fruit from Garces, told Freshfruitportal.com that this was an early arrival compared to last season, arriving about three weeks earlier.

He explained the fruit will be distributed into the Northeast, and they are expecting another shipment to arrive on October 22.

Season outlook

"There will be an increase in volume, especially during December and January," Myers said. "There will need to be ample promotions for the holiday season in order to move the fruit."

In terms of fruit sizing, he said it appears to be good because the winter in Chile was very conducive for the growing season with ample water, enough chill hours, and a dry spring.

"We do expect a nice size crop and the timing looks very good to tackle the holiday season," he said.

Despite an early season, and higher volumes expected from Chile, importers are keeping an eye on logistics and volumes, and how the operational side will work throughout the season.

Positive projections

Overall, Myers emphasized that they are looking ahead at a good year, with good promotable volumes and movement of the fruit.

"We are going to be getting steady arrivals, with volumes ramping up as the weeks progress," Myers said.

Cherries continue to be a highly consumed product in the U.S., and Forever Fresh knows the importance of fulfilling the expectations of their consumers in terms of quality and volume.

"We are doing a better job as an industry, which is reflected in the increase in volume and pricing, and the category is always on demand," Myers added.

Pictures courtesy of Forever Fresh LLC

