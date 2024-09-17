Agronometrics unveils tool to quantify how much you can trust blueberry trade data

Agronometrics, a leader in providing market intelligence for the fresh produce industry, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: the Degree of Certainty tool. This advanced feature is designed to measure and visualize the degree of certainty in blueberry export and import data, giving users unparalleled insight into the reliability of reported values in terms of price, volume, and value for a wide array of commodities.

The Degree of Certainty tool is a significant advancement in market data accuracy, providing users with a clear understanding of the potential discrepancies between reported and actual values. By analyzing historical data and calculating average certainty rates, the tool empowers users to make better decisions based on more reliable information.

Key Features of the Degree of Certainty Tool:

Degree of Certainty Estimation for Prices, Volumes, and Values : This tool forecasts values within a projected range to offer a precise depiction of market conditions.

: This tool forecasts values within a projected range to offer a precise depiction of market conditions. Standard Deviation Analysis : By measuring how dispersed the data is, the tool helps identify the consistency and reliability of the information. Low standard deviation indicates stable pricing, while high values highlight fluctuations that may affect decision-making.

: By measuring how dispersed the data is, the tool helps identify the consistency and reliability of the information. Low standard deviation indicates stable pricing, while high values highlight fluctuations that may affect decision-making. Real-Time Updates: Users can access live updates, with the tool continuously recalibrating as new data comes in.

Application to Export and Import DataThe Degree of Certainty tool can assess both export and import data, allowing businesses to tailor their strategies based on country-specific insights. This provides actionable intelligence that enables exporters and importers to mitigate risks, effectively negotiate prices, and synchronize market projections with the latest reliable data sources.

Agronometrics’ GTD customers can now rely on this new tool to boost their strategic planning efforts and enhance market analysis while reducing risks linked to incomplete data. This represents a significant step forward in data transparency and accuracy for the fresh produce industry.

Live Webinar

As part of the launch of the new Degree of Certainty tool, Agronometrics will be hosting a webinar titled “How Much Can You Trust Trade Data?” on September 24, 2024. This event will provide an in-depth look at how the tool quantifies the accuracy of export data and offers practical insights for using the information to make better business decisions. Join us to explore the real-world applications of the tool, learn about the latest market trends, and get answers to your questions directly from our experts.

Sign up for the official launch here.