U.S. Cherry Industry Administrative Board and Cherry Marketing Institute names Amy Cohn new Industry President

The U.S.-based Cherry Industry Administrative Board (CIAB) and Cherry Marketing Institute (CMI) have named Amy Cohn as the new industry president, effective January 6, 2025. In her new role, Cohn will serve all tart cherry industry members by providing oversight and insight on CIAB’s robust national promotion, health research, and education programs, working in collaboration with the USDA.

A seasoned expert in food and nutrition leadership, strategy and communications, Cohn will also lead CMI in its role as a voice and advocate of the North American tart cherry industry. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the industry's future growth and outreach.

Cohn joins the organizations as the U.S. tart cherry industry – made up of 385 producers representing family farms in growing regions across North America – seeks to expand consumer outreach, grow consumption and increase industry engagement.

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist for more than 25 years, Cohn joins after 17 years at General Mills, where she most recently was Senior Manager, Portfolio Nutrition and External Affairs, U.S. Cereal. In that role, she was responsible for elevating the $35 billion company’s reputation through strategic communications, public relations and health professional outreach to protect and grow the reputation of General Mills cereal brands and the ready-to-eat cereal category.

While at General Mills, Cohn increased cereal category market share by creating and executing a comprehensive nutrition strategy while also driving product renovations and innovations to set the company’s cereals apart. She also forged partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the American Heart Association, Got Milk? and Chiquita Bananas to enhance General Mills cereals’ nutritional credibility and align with USDA dietary recommendations.

“Amy brings a distinct blend of strategic vision, nutritional expertise and a deep understanding of consumer trends. She is the right person at the right moment to lead the U.S. tart cherry industry,” said Melanie LaPerriere, Vice Chairwoman of the Cherry Marketing Institute (CMI) and President/CEO of Cherry Central. “Her passion for innovation and collaboration line up perfectly with our industry’s commitment to ensure tart cherries remain, and grow, as part of a beloved and essential part of nutritious diets nationwide.”

“Tart cherries have an incredible story to tell – from their myriad of health benefits to their trendy applications, to their connection to U.S. family farms,” Cohn said. “I look forward to working with growers, processors and partners to expand awareness and elevate this iconic superfruit to even greater heights.”

Cohn earned her B.S. in Science, Nutrition, and Dietetics from Dominican University in River Forest, IL, and obtained her Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) certification at the University of Illinois at Chicago.