AgroFresh Solutions launches latest innovation in harvest management

The global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. recently launched Harvista™ Mix for U.S. growers of apples, blueberries, cherries, and pears.

By offering the convenience of applying without the use of special equipment, this latest addition to the Harvista™ 1.3 SC product line provides growers with an alternative application method of the revolutionary near-harvest mode of action. Harvista is the only plant growth regulator that delivers fast-acting control of ethylene response up to the day of harvest, expanding the harvest window for optimal fruit size, color, and firmness.

“Harvista Mix is just the latest example of how we’re empowering the business of fresh at every step,” said Rodrigo Cifuentes, North America Regional Commercial Director at AgroFresh. “Growers can now experience everything Harvista has to offer for ethylene management in the field without the need for special application equipment. Harvista Mix can now be used with regular sprayers without the need of injection equipment, creating more opportunities to continue expanding its uses across crops and throughout the growing season.”

Launched in 2014, Harvista is the premier pre-harvest technology to help control ethylene responses in plants. Its benefits span from increasing fruit set and retention to maintaining peak ripeness, resulting in greater fruit quality and increased marketable yield. The unique mode of action inhibits ethylene production, allowing for more marketable yield potential by offering greater flexibility in fruit ripening before, during and after harvest.

Additionally, Harvista is part of an integrated, data-driven system to help support superior quality management. Growers can pair Harvista with FreshCloud™ digital solutions for block harvest optimization and post-harvest quality tracking, and with the SmartFresh™ quality system to maintain fresh-picked quality all the way to the consumer.

More details about Harvista Mix and other ways AgroFresh is helping customers produce abundant, sustainable, quality fresh produce for all are available at AgroFresh.com.