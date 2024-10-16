Growers turn to Fair Trade USA to address deforestation in avocado industry

Producers and retailers are looking to improve environmental and human rights conditions in the avocado sector, and Fair Trade USA™ offers solutions.

Western demand for avocados has grown exponentially over the past decade and people and the planet are paying the price, Fair Trade USA said in a statement.

This phenomenon, which growers call the “avocado gold rush,” has negative environmental impacts, both to communities and production and is rampant in many regions producing the fruit.

An estimated one-third of all avocado farms in Mexico are illegal and, in the last decade, up to 70,000 acres have been deforested in Michoacán and the neighboring state of Jalisco, according to Fair Trade USA™.

Added to the above, reservoirs are illegally drained to support the crop and farmers who report deforestation and working conditions are often at risk.

To improve working conditions and protect critical biodiversity in avocado-growing regions, farms, distributors and retailers turn to Fair Trade USA™, which has been a trusted partner in supply chain sustainability since it opened its doors in 1998.

The Fair Trade USA™ Agricultural Production Standard requires that there be no deforestation or degradation of natural forests and that impacts on protected areas, forests, and waterways be minimized. These requirements are why so many companies, including avocado distributors, turn to Fair Trade USA™ to partner in creating sustainable supply chains.

“Fair Trade USA™ exists to collaborate with farms, workers, retailers, and brands to create safe and fair working conditions and protect the environment,” said Felipe Arango, interim CEO of Fair Trade USA™, in the press release.

“Strong standards are needed to improve the avocado industry and we are excited to partner with growers to certify more farms and improve the lives of growers,” he said.

Fair Trade USA™ has worked closely with brands and retailers, including Whole Foods Market, to get more certified avocados on the shelves.

Most recently, Grupo Aguacatero los Cerritos joined the movement as a Fair Trade Certified™ avocado operation, with its avocados available through new Fair Trade USA partner GLC Cerritos and others.

For Fair Trade USA™, these partnerships are an important step in addressing the problem of deforestation and serve as a model for others in the industry.

Measures in Mexico

One of the strategies implemented by the Government of Michoacán to address illegal changes in land use is the certification of good practices in avocado cultivation, which discourages logging and forest fires caused by the establishment of orchards.

The Government of Michoacán informed that the certification process will be voluntary; however, given the possibility that the U.S. government and other countries may require this certification for avocado imports, producers must complete the process.

The orchards that can be certified are those that are free of deforestation as of January 2018, free of forest fires as of 2012, and not located within Natural Protected Areas, which can be determined through the Forest Guardian satellite surveillance system.

In addition, a platform will verify that, for each hectare of avocado, there are three to six hectares of forest and will determine the level of compensation for each orchard based on factors such as altitude, slope, regulatory framework, production model, and water source.

This measure not only recognizes producers who care for the environment but also gives the Michoacán avocado an added value to reach new markets and guarantees that its export is carried out under an environmentally responsible scheme.

The governor of the State of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez, presented to the directors of the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM), the voluntary certification process to avoid deforestation practices and change of land use for avocado cultivation in Michoacán.

The Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chile Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center.