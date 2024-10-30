Tomra Food extends corporate partnership with Citrus Australia

Global food technology firm TOMRA Food has extended its partnership with Citrus Australia, remaining on board for two more years as the peak body’s major corporate partner in the sorting equipment sector.

TOMRA Food’s APAC division has hubs in Australia and works closely with Citrus Australia to develop packhouse machinery with fast and hygienic capabilities, including blemish detection and accurate grading.

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with TOMRA Food - they are leaders in their field regarding sustainable and efficient sorting, grading, and packing solutions for our members,” said Citrus Australia CEO Nathan Hancock.

TOMRA Food works closely with growers, packers, and food processors around the world – and Mr Hancock said Citrus Australia’s partnership with the firm was essential to ensure Australia’s citrus growers could stay on top of the latest in fast and efficient post-harvest technologies.

TOMRA Food’s APAC region leader, Paul Slupecki, said the new two-year partnership with Citrus Australia was an exciting one and that the company was committed to further improving post-harvest activities for Australia’s citrus growers.

“We look forward to continuing to improve the post-harvest sector for Australia’s citrus industry through this partnership,” said Mr Slupecki.

“Our focus is always on finding ways to help improve sustainability, reduce food waste, and increase productivity for growers and packhouses.”

As part of the ongoing partnership with Citrus Australia, TOMRA Food will provide touring opportunities for growers and packers domestically and internationally and will host live equipment demonstrations and training sessions at various events across the country.

TOMRA Food will also work with Citrus Australia to conduct research on improving sorting processes and technologies that are specifically tailored for the Australian citrus industry.

Financing options for Citrus Australia members on sorting equipment and services will also be available through TOMRA Food in the near future.

As Citrus Australia’s Major Sponsor in the sorting equipment space, TOMRA Food will exhibit at the 2025 Australian Citrus Congress from March 18 to 20.

The new two-year partnership between Citrus Australia and TOMRA Food comes into effect on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

For more information about Citrus Australia’s 2025 Congress please visit Australian Citrus Congress.