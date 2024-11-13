A Southern California mountain wildfire has caused a little over $6 million in agricultural damages and consumed over 12,000 acres of agricultural land, affecting nearly 100 producers in Ventura County.

Ventura Agriculture Commissioner Korinne Bell spoke to FreshFruitPortal.com, stating that the crops most impacted are avocados, citrus, and raspberries. Bell said the department is currently only a quarter of the way through its survey of damages. So far, 2,500 acres of rangeland, 544 acres of avocado, 122 acres of citrus, 4 acres of nursery stock, and 10 acres of raspberries have been impacted by the fires.

The Commissioner reported estimated agricultural losses of $6.3 million, with a large portion attributed to avocado crop losses at $4 million, followed by citrus at $1.4 million, $300,000 in stock, and $10,000 in raspberries.

Bell said farmers in Ventura are resilient, but that doesn't make the situation any less disheartening.

"Ag producers are kind of used to this in Ventura County; the worst part of living here is that we have to deal with wildfires, but even if producers are used to it, it's always devastating," she said. "It's a big investment to lose."

The blaze, which started in the hills above Balcom Canyon Road near Somis, quickly spread west due to high winds, reaching Camarillo Heights, Ventura, Santa Paula, and the Fillmore areas. So far, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection of California has reported that 90 structures have been damaged, 207 destroyed, and there have been 6 injuries.

Bell says that agriculture plays a big part in the county's economy and that they're currently working with the USDA farm agency to see what relief programs are available for impacted growers. Next week, representatives from the federal organization will be going to the county to help farmers complete applications.

"We're in recovery and damage assessment at the moment; we're at roughly $6.3 million and expect that number to go up."

Bell says she hopes to see more relief programs available for commercial growers. "We've had farmers say, shoot, let my house burn, but don't let my avocados burn!"

Due to the potential spread of toxic ash after the disaster, the Ventura County Public Health Officer declared a local health emergency to limit the public's exposure to ash and hazardous substances, allowing the county to request disaster assistance from both state and federal agencies.

Bell says the county has over 20,000 masks available for growers—500 per farm, first come, first serve—as contingency measures due to poor air quality.