Philippines successfully expands access to Japanese avocado market

The Philippines has successfully expanded its access to the lucrative Japanese market with the approval to export Hass avocados. This is a significant milestone in the country's agricultural export growth and highlights the quality of local produce.

“This is a testament to the Philippines' dedication to expanding its agricultural exports and the high quality of our products,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr.

“We are optimistic that this access granted by Japan will lead to opportunities in other international markets for locally grown Hass avocados,” he added.

The Secretary also praised the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), the Agricultural Attaché's Office in Tokyo, and Dole Stanfilco's collaborative efforts to achieve this international trade milestone.

The Hass variety, preferred for its size and rough skin that turns purplish black as it ripens, is particularly well suited to Japanese preferences.

Japan is a major importer of Hass avocados, with imports valued at $160 million (61,000 metric tons) in 2023.

Major suppliers include Mexico, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

*Photographs Philippines Department of Agriculture.

