November 27 , 2024
Farm bill text released by Michigan U.S. senator

Debbie Stabenow, Michigan U.S. Senator and chairwoman of the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, released the farm bill to the public.

The Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act includes over 100 bipartisan bills and $39 billion in resources to provide certainty to farmers, strengthen the safety net for American families, and grow rural prosperity. 

New investments by the Senator include: 

$20 billion in new resources to increase reference prices; make crop insurance more affordable; support beginning, underserved, and small farmers and ranchers; lay the groundwork for a moonshot in agriculture research; and provide immediate assistance to producers impacted by severe weather and declining revenue.

The Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act focuses assistance on farmers and ranchers with dirt under their fingernails, not billionaires and foreign investors.

Helping families make ends meet by investing $8.5 billion in new resources that put food on the table and increasing access to fruit and vegetables. 

The investment of $4.3 billion in new resources in the small towns that farmers and more than 66 million Americans call home. 

