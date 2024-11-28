Indian port workers call for strikes

November 28 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Indian port workers call for strikes

Indian shippers fear significant supply chain disruptions after port workers called for strikes at ports, "claiming that the government has failed to meet commitments," The Loadstar reported.

Labor groups informed port authorities that workers will begin indefinite strikes at all ports starting December 17 in protest of the lack of action on long-standing concerns.

The strike is a push for wage revisions and retirement benefits. Union sources complained that the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has been "lukewarm" in making recommendations consistent with the specific promises made during talks to prevent a strike initially planned for August.

The strike action was decided at the National Coordination Committee of the Port and Dock Workers meeting in Goa on 23 November. Union leaders also stated that workers will hold demonstrations at the ports on December 5 to express their grievances.

You might also be interested in


Hurricane Milton moves away from Florida as authorities assess damages
Mission Produce hosts 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser
Fresh Del Monte launches reusable plastic containers for banana shipments
Raspberry project to address UK grower struggles
Zespri signs agreement to build new kiwifruit cold storage plant in China
Equifruit’s Jennie Coleman Named Canada’s Most Admired CEO
Argentine blueberry season going “normally” despite frosts
Agronometrics: Seasonal overview of fresh blueberry exports from Central and South America

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands