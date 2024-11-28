Indian port workers call for strikes

Indian shippers fear significant supply chain disruptions after port workers called for strikes at ports, "claiming that the government has failed to meet commitments," The Loadstar reported.

Labor groups informed port authorities that workers will begin indefinite strikes at all ports starting December 17 in protest of the lack of action on long-standing concerns.

The strike is a push for wage revisions and retirement benefits. Union sources complained that the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has been "lukewarm" in making recommendations consistent with the specific promises made during talks to prevent a strike initially planned for August.

The strike action was decided at the National Coordination Committee of the Port and Dock Workers meeting in Goa on 23 November. Union leaders also stated that workers will hold demonstrations at the ports on December 5 to express their grievances.