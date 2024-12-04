USDA announces appointments to the National Mango Board

December 04 , 2024
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has appointed six new members to the National Mango Board (NMB). The appointees will serve three-year terms, beginning January 1, 2025 and ending December 31, 2027.

The newly appointed members are:
- District I Importer: Albert Perez, Miami, Florida
- District I Importer: Luis Orrantia, Doral, Florida
- Domestic Producer: Umi Martin, Waimea, Hawaii
- First Handler: Luis Gabriel Cintron, Miami, Florida
- Foreign Producer: Helena Medeiros, João Pessoa Petrolina, Brazil
- Foreign Producer: Jose Angel Crespo, El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico

The NMB now has 18 members, including 8 importers, 7 foreign producers, 2 domestic producers, and 1 first handler.

More details about the board are available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Mango Board webpage or the board's website at www.mango.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to help agricultural industries expand markets, conduct research, and carry out promotional activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 such boards, funded by industry assessments, to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy aims for board diversity to reflect the diversity of the industries they serve, including in terms of members' experiences, production/distribution methods, marketing strategies, and representation from historically underserved communities. The industry must conduct extensive outreach, especially to underserved groups, when nominating members to ensure diverse perspectives.

