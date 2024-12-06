Peruvian blueberry volumes recovering

The 2024-2025 Peruvian blueberry season is experiencing a recovery after the challenges posed by last year's El Niño phenomenon, which caused a decrease in production and slowed trade.

In a recent report titled "A Blue Ocean Strategy," intelligence firm Fluctuante examined Peru's status as the world's top blueberry exporter. FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Fluctuante's CEO, David Sandoval, who explained that the current season shows a recovery, not growth.

From weeks 18 to 24, Peru exported 155,000 tons of blueberries, valued at $1.26 billion and priced at $8.13 per kilogram. While this represents an increase from 112,000 tons in the previous period, Sandoval noted that it is still 19% below the 2022-2023 season's 200,000 tons.

However, the price has dropped year-on-year, Sandoval said. “Here we see that there is a growth from 112,000 to 155,000, but in reality, it is a recovery. Because if we compare with the 2022-23 campaign for the same period, we had 200,000 tons exported.”

He added that the sector has grown by 40% compared to the previous campaign, “but we are still 19% under the 2022-23 campaign.”

Sandoval attributed the recovery to improved yields, with 80% of growth coming from higher productivity on existing plantations and the remaining 20% from new acreage.

In 2016, the top exporting regions were represented by La Libertad and Trujillo. However, Sandoval said new players are entering the board.

“We were seeing how timidly other regions, such as Ica, Lambayeque, Ancach, Lima, and Cajamarca were beginning to venture into the crop,” he pointed out.

He explained that production will grow in two directions in the coming years. “80% will be given by the growth in yields that we will have in the plantations already established, that is, more tons per hectare produced; and the remaining 20% will be represented by extension, that is, new land produced”.

He indicated that 80% of yields will be the result of the varietal change. “This means that the plants will yield more, they are varieties that give more weight and fruit, where the remaining 20% will be due to new plantations”.

Sandoval also highlighted the importance of free trade agreements in accessing key Asian markets, such as Hong Kong and China, which now account for 13% of exports and are expected to grow to 20-22% in upcoming seasons.

Another aspect that has boosted the development of Asian markets is the incorporation of the Port of Chancay, which, according to Sandoval, “will allow us to reach relevant figures like those we have in Europe and prices like those we have in Europe and the United States”.

He pointed out that markets such as South Korea, for example, pay more than 9 dollars, because it is a market that demands more and is willing to pay for it.

The incorporation of another key port, Sandoval pointed out, will bring an influx of shipments to Asian countries. “The important thing here is to understand that Asia has a huge population, there are more than a billion inhabitants in China, more than a billion inhabitants in India, a market that likes fresh products”.

Along these lines, he commented that the new middle class in these countries has an important purchasing power, “which can support the blueberry industry and is willing to pay for a product that tastes good”.

Despite the recovery, Sandoval emphasized the industry's need to diversify markets, innovate, and ensure high-quality fruit to remain competitive in the global blueberry market.