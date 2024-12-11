New Zealand apricots to land in markets worldwide

Central Otago summer fruit producer Ardgour Valley Orchards is targeting apricot consumers around the world when it launches commercial quantities of specialty apricots from the NZsummer series under its distinctive new brand, Temptation Valley, this summer.

The Temptation Valley brand will market six varieties from the NZsummer series bred by New Zealand’s Plant & Food Research over some 20 years, as well as popular Kioto apricots and four premium cherry varieties for export and domestic markets.

Ardgour Valley Orchards’ international sales and marketing manager Sharon Kirk expects to harvest approximately 120 tons of apricots during summer, more than double the volume produced last season. This is due to increasing tree age and ideal spring conditions resulting in significant fruit sets.

“Lead-in weather patterns have been slightly more conducive to apricot production than they were last year. We had such a significant flowering, we are undertaking a major thinning program to boost fruit size,” she said.

Commercial brand names for the NZsummer series varieties were announced by grower co-operative and marketer NZSummerfresh last week.

Kirk said Summer Spark apricots would be harvested about mid-December and available domestically in time for Christmas consumption while the Kioto variety and other varieties, Summer Desire, Summer Charm, Summer Blaze, and Summer Passion started mid-to-late January through to early March.

Tempting traits inspire luxury presentation

“It will be the first time customers have seen the Temptation Valley ‘gift-box’ style packaging which is inspired by a Garden of Eden concept and designed to enhance the irresistible, desirable traits of the fruit. We’ve drawn as many high-end ‘temptation’ themes as possible into the look and feel of the brand – from the north-facing orchard growing at an elevation not far from where gold has been found to the floral and art-deco styling and a gift card inside on top of distinctively bright and beautiful looking fruit,” Kirk said.

Temptation Valley apricots will be presented in a deep blue box while cherries will be presented in a rich red box.

Temptation Valley apricots will be exported to Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand progressively from December to March, with peak production in mid-to-late February.

“Since we sent our first fruit in small quantities last year, and showcased our product at Asia Fruit Logistica, we’ve had serious interest from Marks and Spencer in the UK and Spinneys in Dubai. We’re also working with premium retailers in other countries.

“Domestically, we’re in discussions with leading independents and chain stores to grow the local market, so New Zealanders can enjoy the rewards of home-bred varieties. Our fruit will also be available for domestic online purchase from early December,” Kirk said.

She said a 3kg tray and a 5kg carton would be exported with the same pack offerings available in New Zealand in addition to a 900g punnet.

With some 25 hectares of apricots, Ardgour Valley Orchards is the largest producer of the Summer varieties and is among the largest apricot producers in New Zealand. Its apricot trees are expected to reach full production in 2026-2027.

The apricots were bred for sweet juicy flavor, bright orange color, and exceptional shelf life and to revitalize waning consumer interest in apricots. Two varieties contain an ethylene-recessive gene which enhances shelf life and makes them ideal for export.

Ardgour Valley Orchards also produces 13 hectares of cherries including red varieties, Lapin, Kordia, and Sweet Georgia to complement the distinctive white-fleshed, red-blushed Stardust variety.

Kirk said Stardust cherries had attracted significant attention from international buyers due to their unique coloring. Temptation Valley cherries will be available for export from early January to late January in packs of 1kg, 2kg, and 5kg and are available online for New Zealand sales.