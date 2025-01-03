AGAP President dissects Peru’s agricultural performance

To gain insights into Peru’s agricultural development in 2025, FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Gabriel Amaro, president of the Association of Agricultural Producers' Guilds of Peru (AGAP).

Amaro expressed optimism for table grapes, Hass avocados, and blueberries, while also reflecting on the challenges of 2024, describing it as a year with mixed results. He attributed these challenges to several factors, including disruptions caused by the El Niño phenomenon and market fluctuations that carried over from 2023.

Looking ahead, Amaro is hopeful that 2025 will bring improvements, supported by a stabilization of climate conditions that could help resolve the issues encountered in 2024. He noted that while the latter part of 2024 saw successful campaigns for some crops in northern Peru, a water crisis hindered a full recovery in exports from that region.

This water shortage, he explained, is rooted in inadequate management of hydraulic studies, particularly in Piura. However, he emphasized that overall conditions for the agricultural sector have improved compared to the previous year.

Amaro pointed out that the agricultural industry is affected by many external factors, including political and social issues, pest and disease management, and logistical challenges related to transportation costs and market variability. He indicated that Peru is actively pursuing policies to strengthen trade relations with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries and accelerate access to new markets. Notably, he highlighted recent access to markets such as China for products like pecans, frozen fruits, and Brazil nuts from the Peruvian Amazon.

Regarding the U.S. market, Amaro mentioned the need to adapt to new political dynamics with the incoming Trump administration. He underscored the importance of reinforcing Peru’s long-standing Free Trade Agreement with the U.S., which has been highly beneficial for the country. Amaro urged the Peruvian government to engage with U.S. officials to further strengthen these relations.

On logistics, Amaro emphasized the importance of the Port of Chancay as a key infrastructure project. He described it as the largest port in the region, which will enable direct connectivity with China and improve Peru's capacity to export products and import goods more efficiently.

Challenges for Peru's Agricultural Development in 2025

Despite his positive outlook, Amaro acknowledged the challenges ahead. He welcomed the recent approval of the Agrarian Law, noting that it could accelerate investment in the coming year and support small-scale agriculture, which continues to face difficulties. Addressing these issues, he said, is crucial for the sector’s development.

Amaro also praised the government’s focus on critical infrastructure projects, including the Port of Chancay, and the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to unblock and launch irrigation projects in regions such as Tumbes, Piura, and Lambayeque. He highlighted logistics as a key challenge for the agro-export chain and stressed the importance of improving connectivity. Amaro cited planned railroad projects, such as a commuter train linking Ica and Lima, as well as rail connections to Brazil, expressing hope that these initiatives will move forward swiftly.

As 2025 approaches, Amaro recognized its significance as a precursor to the 2026 elections—a pivotal year that could shape the government’s approach to addressing structural issues. He reiterated AGAP’s commitment to promoting the Agrarian Law, advancing agricultural development, and collaborating closely with Senasa on pest and disease management efforts.

In summary, Amaro underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural development and stressed that continued collaboration among authorities, the public sector, and producers is essential for the country’s growth and progress.