The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is updating inspection regulations for fresh fruits, vegetables, and related products. These revisions aim to more fairly and accurately determine inspection fees based on the actual volume inspected.

Key changes include implementing a fee structure based on weight for specific Section 8e import inspections. This structure will either follow a per-pound fee or a minimum fee equivalent to a two-hour charge, calculated at the current hourly rate, whichever is greater. Additionally, customers will benefit from a 50% reduction in sub-lot fees.

The current measure used, known as carlot, is defined in the Code of Federal Regulations as “any number of containers containing a product of the same kind that are located on or unloaded from the same conveyance and available for inspection at the same time and place.”

However, modern shipping methods like bulk shipping containers, air freight, and railcars can vary significantly in size and weight. By adopting a per-pound fee schedule, the USDA can better recoup the costs associated with the actual time and resources required for inspections. This change will also enable shippers to more accurately estimate their inspection costs.

Customers who presently face additional sublot fees will see a 50% decrease in these charges. A sub-lot occurs when there are notable differences in quality or condition tied to specific brands, varieties, sizes, or container markings.

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on December 30, 2024, and will take effect on January 29, 2025.