January 08 , 2025
2025 avocado and mango industries growth driving trends

Mission Produce AvoIntel has released the five key trends driving growth in the avocado and mango industries this year.

An increase in household penetration, consumer value pack preference, a trend towards healthy foods, the increase of Gen Z purchasing power, and the incremental popularity of both fruits backed by record dollar sales last year all point towards a profitable year for both fruits. 

Last year was a big year for both fruits; 70% of U.S. households purchased avocados, and a little under 40% purchased mangoes. The healthy eating trend kept its strong grip on retail sales trends, and thanks to the health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, the total produce volume sold was up a little under 4% in 2024, which AvoIntel says points towards a successful year for the fruits. 

Gen Z, a generation that values healthy eating estimated to be worth $260 million more in annual avocado sales, is also called by the report "a big and influential cohort," since nearly half of Gen Z households are purchasing avocados and new buying households skewed toward the Gen Z demographic. 

Club and mass stores also captured 17% of avocado spend and 18% of mango spend thanks to value packs being an affordable way to keep healthy. 

The organization says that avocados and mangos are primed for success this upcoming year, with "opportunities to drive household penetration, encourage repeat purchases, and capitalize on key sales periods like the Big Game in February."

