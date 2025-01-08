Fall Creek announces new leadership for next growth phase

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., a leading international blueberry breeding and nursery company, announced a series of leadership transitions designed to drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

Effective immediately, Cort Brazelton will serve as acting president and CEO. The Fall Creek board of directors has initiated a search for a new CEO to lead the company forward. Upon appointing a new CEO, Brazelton will transition to a strategic role on the board and focus on his responsibilities as an engaged shareholder.

As part of the leadership transition, Kevin Murphy, a longtime board member and former CEO of Driscoll’s, will assume the role of executive chair of the board on Jan. 15, 2025. Murphy will provide strategic guidance as Fall Creek continues to strengthen its global presence and pursue its ambitious growth goals under the continued ownership and stewardship of the Brazelton/Aust family.

Meanwhile, Amelie Aust, who is stepping down as executive chair, will continue her active involvement as a board member and shareholder, collaborating with Brazelton to shape the company’s future.

Oscar Verges, who has been co-CEO since 2020 and joined Fall Creek as COO in 2016, will step down. Verges has been instrumental in driving Fall Creek’s significant growth, global market expansion, and regionalization of leadership to serve local and international customers better.

“I have been a customer and board member of Fall Creek for well over a decade and could not be more excited about the company's potential,” said Kevin Murphy, incoming executive chair. “This is a new chapter in the business and industry growth, and I am eager to help the family and company in this next phase.

“As a family, we are deeply committed to the long-term success of Fall Creek,” said Cort Brazelton, acting president and CEO. “Amelie and I are thrilled to welcome Kevin into this leadership role and confident that his experience and vision will help us achieve our ambitious goals.”