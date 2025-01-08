Coinciding with the start of the avocado harvest in the Valencian community, consumers can now purchase locally grown avocados under the new origin brand “Avocados CV.” Masymas Supermarkets is launching its first batches of avocados featuring this label, marketed in partnership with operators Alcoaxarquia and Anecoop.

The “Avocados CV” quality brand, promoted by the Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA), aims to help local producers achieve greater profitability while guaranteeing consumers the highest standards of freshness, food safety, and environmental sustainability.

This initiative is designed to compete with imports from third countries. ASOPROA is affiliated with the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA).

The commercialization of “Avocados CV” begins with the Hass variety, which is the most widely grown avocado variety in the world. Later, as the ripening season concludes in March, the Lamb Hass variety, representing more than 60% of Valencian avocado production, will take center stage.

ASOPROA estimates that this season’s harvest will be similar to, or slightly higher than, last year’s 21,000 tons, thanks to new plantations entering production. Regarding farm gate prices, the association expects the “Avocados CV” brand to boost both consumption and demand.

“The origin brand allows consumers to identify our product easily. ‘Avocados CV’ signifies that the fruit has been grown using sustainable production methods and has gone from the tree to the shelf in just 48 hours. Choosing locally grown products is also a way to support the social and economic recovery of the agricultural sector. We hope that ‘Avocados CV’ continues to grow in popularity, becoming a reference that helps stabilize our key alternative crop in the long term,” stressed ASOPROA President Celestino Recatalá.

To further analyze the growth of avocado production and the new brand, ASOPROA and AVA-ASAJA will hold the III International Conference on Avocado Cultivation on January 23 at CaixaForum in Valencia. The event will bring together researchers, experts, producers, and marketers to discuss the future of avocado cultivation.