Chile promotes raspberry cultivation in the south, regional change has promoted growth

Global raspberry production reached 852,000 tons during the 2024/25 season. Mexico leads that number with 279,000 tons, followed by Poland with 94,000, and the United States with 72,000.

During that same period, Chile reached 16,083 tons of raspberry production. with 97.30% of its production is destined for the frozen food industry, and the rest being used for puree (2.32%), dehydrated (0.06%), and juice (0.33%).

Raspberry cultivation in the south American country

Raspberry farming in Chile has traditionally taken place in the central region, from Maule to Biobío, which accounts for 76% of the country’s production.

But this is changing. Cultivation is now moving farther south, with several projects being developed in colder areas with abundant water, particularly in the Los Ríos and Los Lagos regions.

Why southern Chile?

A key factor is the climate. Cooler climate is less liked by the Drosophila suzukii pest—a small fruit fly detected in Chile in 2017 that attacks a wide range of fruit crops and, increasingly, wild berries.

Raspberries also grow quickly and some varieties perform well in cooler climates.

This crop has gained new traction due to a reduction in planted blueberry hectares, which has led producers to seek alternative crops with the same processing lines.

As a result, in the last four years, over 180 hectares of raspberries have been planted in southern Chile, with several projects underway that could add 300 hectares in the next five years.

Currently, 70% of the planted area is the Heritage variety, followed by Meeker (10%), and others like Chilliwack, Amity, and Santas (20%).

New Varieties and Mechanized Harvesting

According to Jorge Rodríguez, Commercial Manager at Agromillora Sur, “There’s strong development in southern Chile with varieties like Wakefield and Cascade Harvest, which have better productivity and higher yields per hectare, and are designed for mechanized harvesting."

He adds that Meeker is still being used in some projects: “It’s a well-known variety with lower yields, but excellent packing rates and good potential for mechanization.”

Field Activity

Agrícola Santa Carmen is one of the companies betting on this new direction. Its General Manager, Rodrigo Varela, said that most projects moving south of Biobío are transitioning to Meeker and Wakefield varieties.

“The climate conditions are favorable, and since plantations are returning to the south, harvesting must be mechanized due to labor shortages,” he stated.

“Wakefield was designed for mechanized harvesting and high-density planting. Its fruit is firm, with better productivity, less loss during processing, which companies find attractive,” he added.

Agrícola Trucao is another company that has resumed raspberry farming. Its General Manager, Nicolás Díaz, said they started with Meeker due to prior experience and its high soluble solids (Brix degrees).

Díaz added that the company is part of Bayas del Sur, which produces concentrated juices and freeze-dried powders from various species, “so Brix degrees are important for yield in making those products.”

He also mentioned, “We are testing other varieties—already running a Cascade trial—and even other berry species, always focusing on the berry industry.”

Production Potential and Outlook

Analyzing the productive potential, Díaz stated that with Meeker, yields could exceed 12,000 kg per hectare, though, “it’s also important to consider how much of that can actually be harvested. Some varieties yield over 18,000 kg, but have different characteristics, so it depends on the business model of each grower.”

Variety Replacement and Raspberry Revival

Varietal replacement is revitalizing raspberry production in Chile, offering better yields for producers in the south.

In statements to Freshfruitportal.com, Rodrigo Díaz said they hope the increase in supply won’t negatively impact the prices growers receive, as it happened years ago. “The key is maintaining quality and yields,” he emphasized.

He highlighted a critical issue in the industry: manual harvesting costs, saying it’s becoming more difficult to sustain—not just due to cost, but due to numerous other variables complicating the process.

“That’s why mechanization is key, especially for products that will be frozen or processed quickly,” Díaz noted.

He also added that varietal replacement has both positive and negative aspects that must be carefully weighed.

“Uncontrolled or excessive growth can backfire, and everything could become uncertain. It's not easy for companies to decide to adopt new varieties.”

“It’s essential that the plant producers, growers, processors, and the market work in sync through this raspberry renaissance.”

*Photos courtesy of Agrícola Trucao