Australian apple sector looking into new byproducts

Australian converts apple export-rejects into supplements

August 31 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Australian converts apple export-rejects into supplements

Following 2022’s adverse weather, which saw Australian apple exports decrease 4% due to hail, the sector is looking into byproducts to expand market opportunities.

Additionally, Australian grocery stores only accept tier one quality apples for its shelves, causing much  fruit to be rejected and turned into processed products such as juice and sauces.

However, a local scientist is expanding the industry’s horizons on apple byproducts with a wide array of supplements, Good Fruit & Vegetables reports.

Related articles: Oppy expands international scope with Australian citrus

Renovatio, Dr. Vincent Candrawinata’s business uses apples of any quality to make products including apple cider vinegar, health products and skincare. 

This allows for the fruit to be used almost completely, excepting  the seeds, enabling farmers to sell nearly 100% of their harvest.

"Using our patented proprietary scientific methodology, we are able to process all of the Australian apple, utilizing every part of it and then activate its unique antioxidants to amplify its goodness, benefit the body and ability for the body to absorb and process its extraordinary nutrients," says Dr. Candrawinata.

Dr. Candrawinata’s research focuses on apple phenolics, which have been linked with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, asthma and diabetes, among other health benefits.

You might also be interested in


Michigan apple growers estimate 32 billion bushels in 2023
Washington apple exports down 21.2%
Envy apples are at the top of the market this summer
Agronometrics in Charts: Washington apples making a comeback this season
Pink Lady apple maintains its position in Europe under a complicated economic context
AgroFresh adds three apple portfolio products
Washington apples rebuilding Indian market
Washington apple exports down 18.7%

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands