Mission Produce launches Discover the Mission Advantage

Mission Produce announced the launch of the second part of its Discover the Mission Advantage campaign, which aims to highlight its diversified global sourcing strategy.

The firm maintains long-standing relationships with growers around the world and uses precision farming to maintain a year-round supply of avocados and mangos.

"Mission Produce follows the avocado and mango seasons around the globe, sourcing from two or more origins year-round to be a reliable supplier to our partners," says Keith Barnard, vice president of global sourcing.

Mission Produce is vertically integrated in Peru, Colombia, Guatemala and South Africa, with additional sourcing capabilities in California, Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador and more.

"Our strategy is unparalleled in our industry, enabling us to supply billions of high-quality, ripe avocados across 25 countries. Our sourcing teams are in constant communication with our grower partners, securing the highest quality fruit when available, traveling to our growing regions, and analyzing crop quality before we accept the fruit into our supply chain. On our vertically integrated farms, we treat our trees with premium care all year long to promote a successful harvest,” Barnard adds.

“Because of our supply diversification, our partners can say ‘goodbye to supply gaps’ – we keep their shelves stocked and shoppers happy,” said Diana McClean, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Through our ‘Discover’ campaign, we aim to share the hard work our teams do to differentiate Mission as a supplier and promote our partners for success upon delivery.”