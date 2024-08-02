Blueberries can now be exported to Chile from all U.S. states

Chilean fruit guild Frutas de Chile confirmed that the country’s Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG) has approved blueberry exports from all U.S. states (except Hawaii) to Chile. The agreement seeks to advance bilateral relations between the two nations further.

The U.S. market is key to the Chilean blueberry sector, and until now, only fresh blueberries from Oregon, Washington, and California were approved for entry into Chile.

"This new measure would allow blueberry producers and exporters from other U.S. states to send fresh blueberries to Chile, but under fumigation with methyl bromide at origin to avoid the risk of entry of pests of interest to the domestic market," said Rodrigo Barra, head of SAG's Phytosanitary Regulation and Certification Department.

Barra told FreshFruitPorta.com that the agreement was reached through bilateral sessions, held thanks to the amicable relationship both countries have developed and consolidated for years.

"Not only do we negotiate Chilean products, but they also have interests in us approving some products and, within those, some years ago the United States showed interest in authorizing the rest of the blueberry-producing states," he added.

Barra explained that the resolution authorizing the entry of all blueberries has been ready since last year; however, both entities decided to wait until a resolution was reached on the Systems Approach issue.

As reported by FreshFruitPortal.com on June 30, and after nearly 25 years of negotiations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a significant change in the import regulations for Chilean table grapes. Exporters from Chile’s Atacama, Coquimbo, and parts of Valparaíso regions will now have an alternative to methyl bromide fumigation.

Based on the announcement, it is projected that U.S. blueberries could be seen in the Chilean market from this season onwards, especially from March to October. Notably, the U.S. fruit will enter the Chilean market in the off-season.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) welcomed the measure.

"Great news for U.S. agriculture! Chile's SAG has expanded market access for U.S. blueberries from all states (except Hawaii) thanks to the hard work of APHIS and our partners. This victory could increase blueberry exports by as much as $1.44 million," the entity wrote on X.