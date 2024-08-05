Valencia avocado production to rise by 50% this season

The Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) and the Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) project a 50% year-on-year increase. The uptick in Valencia avocado volumes is primarily due to good vegetative development of the trees and new plantations entering production.

Prices at origin have also performed well, stabilizing at around $2.70 per 2.2 lbs. on average, AVA-ASAJA reported in a statement.

However, both entities request measures to combat the scourge of theft, enhance crop research, and ensure a firm commitment to the origin brand and quality 'Avocados CV.' This is key to differentiating themselves from imports from third countries, especially Peru, which overlap in timing with the late production of the Comunitat Valenciana.

AVA-ASAJA detailed that regional avocado production reached 21,000 tons in the 2023-24 campaign, compared to 14,000 tons in the previous season. This development contrasts with the decline in the harvest experienced in Andalusia, Spain's main producing area, where drought wreaked havoc and even forced the uprooting of avocado trees.

With a 30% increase in productive acreage, the Valencian Community now accounts for 15% of the national area.

Due to the decrease in Andalusian supply, demand for avocados has been high, according to AVA-ASAJA.

This has caused field prices for early varieties such as Bacon and Fuerte to range from $1.50 to $1.70 per 2.2 lbs. These varieties were rarely sold in previous years, as they usually serve as pollinators for other varieties.

Hass avocados obtained prices ranging from $2.60 to $2.90 per 2.2 lbs., while Lamb Hass, which represents 70% of Valencian production, received prices at origin ranging from $2.40 to $2.90 per 2.2 lbs.

The organization indicated that farmers faced greater marketing challenges in the final stretch of the season due to the arrival of southern hemisphere supplies in the European market.

ASOPROA President Celestino Recatalá stated that the profitability obtained from avocados this campaign consolidates them as an attractive alternative crop for areas where temperatures do not fall below zero degrees.

"However, we cannot rest on our laurels (...). We must promote research to improve the varietal map, productivity, sustainability and post-harvest of the crop. And we must bet on the brand 'Avocados CV' as a guarantee of maximum freshness, traceability, food safety and carbon footprint that foreign imports, with lower requirements and coming from thousands of miles away, can not match," he said.