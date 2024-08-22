Justin Trudeau: 'We are not taking the rail stoppage lightly'

On August 22, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said his government is taking the interruption of Canada's rail service very seriously, and that they are engaged in fixing the issue.

Trudeau said the interruption in the rail services impacts "everyone across the country, from workers, businesses, farmers and consumers who are going to be impacted."

He added, "That's why we are on this, we are taking it seriously and we are engaged with the issue because Canadians across the country are worried about it, so we will have more to say shortly on what we're doing to make sure that the right solution is found quickly for the economy."

This is a developing story