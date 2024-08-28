Global variety developer Sun World announced two new table grape brands: Epic Crisp and Applause. The products were presented at the firm's Mid-to Late-Season Table Grape Field Day on August 22 at their Center for Innovation in Wasco, California.

These new brands enable producers, marketers, and retailers to increase sales by delivering retailers and consumers a high-quality, delicious, and consistent eating experience, the company said in a release.

The Sugrafiftyfour variety, marketed under the Applause brand, is a mid-season green seedless variety that brings "an unexpected twist with its sweet, tropical fruity flavor". It offers a unique series of limited edition red, green, and black seedless grapes with different shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors.

As for Sugrafiftysix, marketed under the Epic Crisp brand, the green seedless variety will be available during the mid-season. It offers consumers "a serious crunch with every bite, bursting with sweet, juicy goodness".

More than 250 grower licensees, retailers, and media partners joined Sun World International for their field day. The annual event brought together licensed growers, marketers, importers, retailers, and media partners from around the globe.

"Sun World’s Field Day was a milestone in the company’s history as we introduced the Epic Crisp and Applause brands. It was a privilege to showcase these brands to over 250 of our partners from around the globe,” said Jen Sanchez, vice president of marketing at Sun World. “We are excited to see these brands grow in prominence in the coming years as production volumes increase worldwide.”

Sun World shared a behind-the-scenes look at their commercial, semi-commercial, and pipeline grape varieties in commercial vineyards as well as at their test block at the Center for Innovation.

“It was an honor to be part of the first audience to have exposure to the Epic Crisp and Applause branding at Sun World’s Field Day,” said Mecia Petersen, market development and communications manager at the South Africa Table Grape Industry. “Exciting developments are happening in the table grape space, and we look forward to seeing what's next.”

The Field Day allowed licensed growers and marketers to see mid-to late-season varieties in a setting similar to what they would see in their vineyards, helping them make more informed decisions on their future plantings. Sun World also brought together ag tech and industry partners who shared their distinctive offerings with attendees.

In addition to exploring innovative varieties, attendees had the opportunity to witness Tortuga’s cutting-edge automated robots harvesting grapes in Sun World’s fields, a first-time experience for many.

Additionally, Director of Global Marketing Insights at Sun World Elena Hernandez shared the early success of the global Autumncrisp marketing launch and retail partnerships. Hernandez also shared a sneak peek of retail partnerships this fall.

“We know and love Autumncrisp grapes, and now it's time for consumers to experience and savor them by name," said Kyle Hackett, president of Dayka & Hackett. "Sun World's Autumncrisp grape marketing campaign showcased how strong grower partnerships and a well-executed retail strategy can elevate an exceptional product from vineyard to the forefront of consumer demand.”