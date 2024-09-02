Unifrutti welcomes Verfrut to its global platform completing strategic acquisition in Latin America

The Unifrutti Group announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of 100% of Sociedad Exportadora Verfrut S.A. (“Verfrut”), a leading integrated fruit producer and exporter with over 7,500 hectares of operations across Chile and Peru.

With the addition of Verfrut, Unifrutti consolidates its grape, cherry, apple, and blueberry portfolio, becoming one of the largest table grape and cherry producers in the world, a leading apple player in the Southern Hemisphere and a key fruit platform in Chile and Peru.

The acquisition of Verfrut was signed and announced by Unifrutti in January 2024 and follows the completion of two other strategic deals in Latin America.

Earlier in 2024, Unifrutti also integrated AvoAmerica Peru and Bomarea, specializing in avocado and premium blueberry respectively, and complementing the group’s fruit production platform in the region.