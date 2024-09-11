USDA trade mission in Vietnam underway

U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor arrived in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this week to launch a USDA-sponsored agribusiness trade mission.

Taylor leads a delegation comprised of officials from 60 U.S. agribusiness and farm organizations and nine state departments of agriculture seeking to develop and expand business opportunities with importers in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.

Vietnamese consumers, importers, and retailers recognize exports of U.S. agricultural and related products to Vietnam, which totaled nearly $3.5 billion in 2023, for their reliability, quality, and sustainability.

U.S. tree nuts, fresh fruit, poultry, beef, and pork are in particularly high demand by Vietnam’s food processing, retail, and restaurant sectors.

“Throughout the week, the participating companies will meet with businesses from Burma, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam to foster strategic partnerships that lay the groundwork for future sales,” Secretary Taylor said.

The delegation is also joined by CDFA Secretary, Karen Ross.

Agriculture plays a huge role in our bilateral trade relationship, and Vietnam now ranks as the United States’ 10th-largest export market for agricultural and food products,” added Taylor.