Avocado prices in Spain reach new high

The latest report by intelligence firm Avobook highlighted notable developments in the global avocado market during week 40. In Europe, Spain recorded a new high price of $4 per kilo (2.2 lbs.), surpassing the $3.97 per kilo observed in week 21.

In North America, the United States is saturated with Mexican avocados, which account for over 90% of the market share. Chile is catching up to Canada for the second-place position, though at a lower 2.5% share.

The report also stated that "This market shows a slight increase in the value of avocado transactions, which is consistent across all sizes." However, unlike Spain, China has experienced two consecutive weeks of falling prices, reaching the lowest levels in week 40 compared to the previous three years.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.