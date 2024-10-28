Peruvian pitahaya exports increased nearly 600% in a year

The Association of Exporters (ADEX) reports that Peruvian pitahaya shipments reached more than $1 million between January and August of this year, showing a growth of 571% compared to the same period in 2023, when they totaled $198,000.

The European Union is the leading destination for the exotic fruit, with the Netherlands as the main importer at $761,033, representing an increase of 414%, followed by Spain at $488,526 (4,541%).

Together, these countries accounted for 94% of total exports, followed by France, Canada, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Italy, Costa Rica, and Aruba.

Pitahaya is a delicious, juicy, fresh fruit with a high vitamin C content, preferred by consumers seeking new, nutritious flavors.

According to ADEX, pitahaya is cultivated by small producers in Amazonas and San Martín. In recent years, it has also been planted in Piura, Huaral, and Chanchamayo (Junín).

Producers should be trained in good agricultural practices to increase productivity and explore markets with high growth potential, ADEX stated. The organization emphasized the importance of public sector collaboration to manage health protocols for entry into other countries, such as the United States. Additional promotional work is needed to support the fruit’s growth potential, as global interest in exotic fruits rises.

Export volume reached 412 tons in the past eight months, a 344% increase from the same period last year, when exports totaled 92 tons.

In 2023, shipments of “dragon fruit” reached $225,736, reflecting an increase of 1,143% from 2022. The Netherlands, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada were the primary markets.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia are the largest producers of pitahaya, with Vietnam alone contributing over 50% of the world’s production. Most of it is destined for export rather than domestic consumption.

By 2024, the fruit's market size is projected to reach $14 billion and is expected to grow to $18 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 4%.

The top pitahaya exporting companies include Camposol, North Valley, Titan Fruit Import & Export, Fruitxchange, and Agroindustria Baleno.

Photo courtesy of the Agro-Exports Management of the Association of Exporters (ADEX)