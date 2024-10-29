Westfalia Fruit presents sustainable avocado paper and packaging innovation at Fruit Attraction 2024

Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and other fruits, has developed a proof-of-concept paper made from 25-30% avocado waste, as part of their efforts to minimize waste and maximize resource utilization.

The company used the Fruit Attraction 2024 show in Madrid as a showcase for this breakthrough, where it also celebrated 75 years of leadership in the sector.

With more than 100,000 visitors, the event was an ideal platform to showcase this sustainable solution, which converts avocado skins and seeds into sustainable packaging materials. Attendees visiting the Westfalia Fruit booth had the opportunity to experience the avocado paper first-hand and see it in action thanks to a caricaturist who sketched on the paper live.

While recycled paper and board are already widely recognized as sustainable options, a repeated recycling process can weaken the fibers and, over time, reduce their quality. As a result, new materials are often needed to maintain the strength of these products. Westfalia Fruit's avocado paper addresses this problem by taking advantage of avocado waste's rich cellulose and starch content. This process not only strengthens the paper but also reduces the need for virgin wood fibers, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of this exciting journey,” says Johnathan Sutton, Westfalia Fruit's group sustainability director. These are not overnight breakthroughs. They are the result of extensive research, experimentation, and demonstration, and the correlation and application of scientific knowledge, all of which we are working with like-minded organizations to demonstrate that we can go a long way. The cooperation with Bio-Power technologies to assess the valorization of the entire “waste” channel of skins and bones has proven to be very valuable in understanding the structures, the compounds and ultimately understanding how much is possible.”

Avocado skins and seeds are typically used in low-value applications such as anaerobic digesters. But Westfalia Fruit's process elevates the use of these by-products and allows them to be used in the creation of high-value packaging solutions, at a time when demand for sustainable cartons is growing all the time.

This innovation aligns with Westfalia Fruit's long-standing commitment to environmental protection by reducing reliance on virgin fibers and improving supply chain sustainability. It also marks the arrival of a new, higher-value solution. Sutton adds, “This latest development aligns with our history of identifying, implementing, and pioneering innovative and industry-leading methods to reduce waste, and reinforces our commitment to protecting the health of the environment in which we operate.”

This initiative stems from Westfalia Fruit's use of avocado waste in beauty products to replace harmful plastic microbeads with natural alternatives. By pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging, Westfalia Fruit continues to explore new ways to reduce waste and create sustainable solutions.