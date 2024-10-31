Avocado market: Chile and Colombia put their cards on the table in Europe

According to the Avobook Report for week 43 (W43), just as Mexico is increasing its dominance in the United States, Chile and Colombia are increasing in Europe.

“Week 42 brought a series of adjustments in the U.S. avocado market, with a 9% drop in import volume and downward prices, especially for small sizes, which are suffering more than others,” the report states.

The report notes that Mexican supply continues to dominate the U.S. avocado market, but Chile is trying to make its presence felt.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in Europe, although imports fell by 5% compared to last week, supply is 14% higher than in 2023, giving consumers some breathing space.

In this market, “Chile and Colombia lead as the main exporters and, curiously, the prices of small and medium sizes have risen, showing a robust demand,” Avobook reports.

In China, the volume of imports fell by 24% and prices of medium and large sizes have dropped by 15%, reflecting the sensitivity of the market.

Nevertheless, both Chile and Colombia are putting their cards on the European market, betting heavily on their future in this competitive scenario.

The Avobook W43 Report here.

On November 21, the Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held at the Casino Monticello event center.