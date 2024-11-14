VEGANIC officially joins GlobalG.A.P., strengthening its commitment to Sustainability and Responsibility in the agricultural sector

Press release

The Spanish agricultural bio solutions company, VEGANIC®, has formalized its membership with GlobalG.A.P., consolidating its commitment to good agricultural practices and its focus on sustainability and traceability in high-demand international markets.

GlobalG.A.P. certification is a leader in good agricultural practices, strengthening VEGANIC's role in the global market as an international reference in traceability and environmental responsibility.

The agreement was formalized at the ExpoAgroAlimentaria in Guanajuato, Mexico, one of the most significant agricultural events in Latin America.

Commitment to Sustainability and Responsibility

Since its inception, VEGANIC® has maintained a strong commitment to sustainability and the improvement of agricultural practices. The GlobalG.A.P. membership is a key endorsement of this commitment, providing international credibility by meeting the highest quality standards.

This validation enhances VEGANIC®’s visibility in more demanding global markets, enables it to lead in global sustainability trends and standards, and reaffirms its mission to promote environmentally respectful agriculture.

Global Standard of Trust

The GlobalG.A.P. certification, present in over 120 countries and adopted by more than 200,000 producers, ensures quality and sustainability in agricultural production. This standard is particularly important in markets like Europe and North America, where major distributors require its compliance. By promoting responsible practices such as efficient water management and appropriate input use, GlobalG.A.P. helps reduce environmental impact and improve farm productivity.

Official Signing of the Agreement

The agreement was formalized at ExpoAgroAlimentaria in Guanajuato, Mexico, one of Latin America's most prominent agricultural events. In an official ceremony held at the VEGANIC® booth, Carlos Ledó, founder and CEO of the company, and Marco Villegas, GlobalG.A.P. representative, met to sign this recognition, which underscores VEGANIC®'s commitment to good agricultural practices and sustainability.