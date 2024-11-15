The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director-General, QU Dongyu, says the only way to reduce carbon emissions and put nature on the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to transform agrifood systems.

Dongyu emphasized that a more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood system is essential to achieving the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to FAO's press release, he explained that the approach “holds solutions for the climate crisis and the interlinked challenges of food, water, land, and biodiversity.” Qu made these remarks during a High-Level Party Event titled Cutting Carbon, Adapting Food Systems, and Restoring Nature on the Path to 1.5C.

The Director-General stated that transforming agrifood systems requires increased financing and investments that directly reach agricultural communities, leveraging private investments, and repurposing agricultural subsidies for sustainable development.

Qu stressed the need to integrate agrifood systems into national plans and prioritize them in multilateral environmental agreements. He proposed reconvening discussions on how to accelerate efforts to combat deforestation, a critical element of climate action necessary for transforming agrifood systems.

The Director-General highlighted that, in 2022, agrifood systems received $29 billion—just 23% of total climate-related development finance. To meet net-zero targets, agrifood systems require approximately $1 trillion annually through 2030. He noted that countries in fragile settings feel this funding gap most acutely.

“We must scale up support and financing urgently to enhance adaptation and build resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries,” Qu said. Climate action is possible and “can help promote development and build peace.”

Photo courtesy of WTO/Roxana Paraschiv.