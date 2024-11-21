Equifruit’s Jennie Coleman Named Canada’s Most Admired CEO

Equifruit, Canada’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana company, announced that its President, Jennie Coleman, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs for 2024 by Waterstone Human Capital.

“These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired program.

This year’s winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same, Waterstone Human Capital said.

“On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, congratulations to the 2024 award winners,” says Parker. “We look forward to celebrating their success and the impact culture is having on their growth and performance.”

Equifruit has earned its place on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list for three consecutive years, however, this success is not solely measured in financial terms. As a Fairtrade International licensee and Certified B Corp, Equifruit is committed to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Jennie Coleman’s leadership has ensured that Equifruit’s growth remains firmly rooted in its mission: prioritizing fairness in every transaction, whether with retailers, farmer partners, or team members. The company’s innovative marketing — a fresh, humorous approach in a crowded grocery landscape — has helped engage consumers while raising awareness of the importance of Fairtrade bananas.

“Equifruit’s growth story isn’t just about numbers; it’s about making a real difference,” said Jennie Coleman, President of Equifruit. “Our team has worked tirelessly to prove that ethical business practices can drive success. Being recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs underscores that a people-first approach isn’t just good for business — it’s essential for creating meaningful, lasting change in the banana industry.”

Since its founding in 2006, Equifruit has championed fair treatment and fair pay for banana growers. Under Jennie Coleman’s leadership since 2013, the company has expanded its impact, redefining what consumers expect from the produce aisle.

“The banana industry is not rainbows and unicorns,” Coleman notes. “The reason there’s a need for Fairtrade is that major problems need to be addressed. That’s what drives us every day.”