Chestnut Hill Farms announces executive team changes

December 04 , 2024
Industry Announcements More News
Press release

Chestnut Hill Farms, one of the largest vertically integrated importers of fresh pineapples in North America with farming operations in Costa Rica, announced leadership changes to its Executive Team and Advisory Board. 

Effective December 1, 2024, Peter Leifermann joined Chestnut Hill Farms and will be leading the company as President and Chief Operating Officer. 

Leifermann will be working closely with the Chestnut Hill Farms Leadership Team and Advisory Board, as well as Trond S. Jensen, who remains as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

“We are very enthusiastic about Peter joining us,” said Jensen. “Peter brings more than 30 years of experience in fresh produce sales and operations, across all aspects of farming, importing, logistics, customer relationships, internal teams, and systems. He shares our strategic vision, standards of excellence, and passion for pineapples,” Jensen shared.

Prior to joining Chestnut Hill Farms, Leifermann served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Brooks Tropicals. Previously, he worked for J&C Tropicals, Fresh King, C-Brand Tropicals, and Coosemans Cleveland and Atlanta. Leifermann has also served as a volunteer leader on the Florida Avocado Committee. 

Along with Jensen as Chairman, the Chestnut Hill Farms Advisory Board includes produce industry veterans across sales, marketing, logistics, and international business:

  • Raul Romero
  • Martin S. Jensen 
  • Helmuth Lutty 
  • Karen Nardozza 
  • John Ordman 
  • Dave Russell 
  • Bill Sheridan 
  • Francisco Arguedas
  • Adriana Garcia 
  • Ronnie Rodriguez 

Raul Romero, Executive Director of the Advisory Board, served for many years in the role Leifermann is assuming. Romero expressed excitement saying, “I look forward to working with Peter. He has deep as well as broad experience in agribusiness and brings a fresh perspective to our team.”  

