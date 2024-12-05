Spanish strawberry association forecasts a 4% berry hectare increase next year

The Association of Strawberry Producers and Exporters of Huelva, Freshuelva, anticipates a 4% increase in berry cultivation in 2025. The growth is mainly attributed to an increase in raspberry after a two-year decline, the consolidation of blackberry and blueberry crops, and a slight rise in strawberry plantations.

The Association reports a 2% increase in strawberries, reaching 6,432 hectares. The expansion has come with challenges, including issues with soil disinfection in nurseries, which have caused a high mortality rate in the fruit.

As a result, replanting of 15% to 20% of the crop has been necessary in some cases, a process that has extended to November. While these difficulties lead to higher planting costs and potential delays in fruit ripening, recent rains have benefited plantation development.

As for raspberries, there is a notable 9.5% increase, reaching 1,930 hectares, a recovery from 2022 production levels after two seasons in decline. This crop, characterized by its varietal diversity, allows for harvesting both in autumn and spring, maximizing profitability and market presence.

Blackberry hectares have experienced the largest percentage increase, with an 18% rise compared to 2024, reaching 168 hectares. This growth is driven by the introduction of new varieties that are gaining strong acceptance in both European and domestic markets, solidifying blackberry cultivation as a rising option.

Blueberry cultivation, with a 4% increase, remains the second most important berry in the province of Huelva, now covering 3,744 hectares.

Varietal diversification enables harvests to begin in December, increasing its competitiveness against South America and expanding its presence in emerging European markets.