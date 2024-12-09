Avocados from Mexico appoints new Director of Sales & Marketing

Avocados From Mexico recently appointed Curt Webber, formerly with PepsiCo, as Director of Sales and marketing for the food service business.

In his new role, Webber will be responsible for leading the strategic development and execution of AFM’s food service agenda to drive brand equity and long-term demand for fresh avocados in the United States by developing strategic partnerships with operators across restaurants, universities, contract feeders, and distributors. Webber will utilize his prior experience with food service sports and entertainment to oversee the Avo Eats branded concessions concept with several locations across the U.S. - including CA, TX, and FL.

Webber will be reporting to Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution, who has largely led the demand for Avocados From Mexico and accelerated the fruit’s popularity to record levels.

Prior to joining AFM, Webber spent 14 years at PepsiCo in various sales leadership, strategy, and business development roles within food service and retail channels. During his time with the company, he was a Director of Foodservice Sales, leading multiple teams and channels across the United States. He brings broad food service experience in all channels including restaurants, sports, entertainment, distributors, GPOs, colleges, and universities, military, lodging, gaming, and others.

“I’m excited to join Avocados From Mexico as Director of Foodservice Sales & Marketing! As a veteran in the industry, I’m looking forward to applying my expertise to impact the food service business for a brand and product that I love. Avocados have always been my go-to and I’m looking forward to expanding our footprint and collaborating with operators and industry partners to inspire good taste, good health, and good times,” said Webber.

AFM is proud to partner with over 150 grocery and mass retail accounts, more than 50 food service operators, and 250 distributors and importers of Mexican avocados in the United States. Data shows, however, that restaurant-goers are more satisfied when they’re served fresh avocados—77% of consumers say they can tell the difference and prefer fresh. This move signals an ambition to drive – and meet – even more demand for fresh avocados on menus.