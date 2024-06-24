The South Africa Table Grape Industry Association (SATI) appoints Mecia Petersen as its new chief executive.

Petersen joined SATI in March 2022 and has managed numerous key projects and initiatives in support of maintaining South Africa’s position as a preferred global supplier.

During her tenure, Petersen has been instrumental in executing projects aligned with SATI’s strategic objectives, including collation of the SATI levy application, managing in-destination market development campaigns, implementing communications initiatives, and various other projects.

Following a thorough recruitment process, the selection committee of the Board deemed Petersen the most suitable candidate for the position. The decision considered knowledge of SATI’s strategic focus areas, understanding of the global market environment and a suitable fit for the organization.

“Mecia has demonstrated commitment to both the organization and industry. Her skills and expertise are well placed to lead SATI towards its objective of maintaining South Africa’s position in key export markets whilst developing markets where opportunity for South African table grapes exists. Her collaborative approach is aligned with SATI’s objective of building and maintaining productive private-public working relationships. The Board welcomes Petersen's appointment” says Anton Viljoen, SATI Board Chairman.

Prior to joining SATI, Petersen held senior strategy development, marketing, and project management positions. She holds an MBA from the University of Nottingham in the UK and 16 year’s work experience.

Petersen says “I look forward to working with the SATI team to bring innovative and fresh ideas to the industry. I am excited at the opportunity to contribute impactfully to one of South Africa’s key economic sectors and am proud to be a woman in Agri.”