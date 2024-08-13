Washington State apple growers return to average crop output

After last year's higher-than-average crop, Washington state fresh apple producers are returning to their typical harvest levels.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) 2024 fresh apple crop forecast predicts that after two unusual years, the industry will produce 124 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples.

Following a smaller crop of 103.9 million boxes in 2022 due to cool and wet weather, and a "rebound" crop of 136.1 million boxes last year, this year's harvest returns to expected levels.

According to the report, growers will deliver a robust crop with high quality across all varietals thanks to moderate weather. The forecast also shows a "continuing trend of higher overall numbers of organic apples and new varietals including Cosmic Crisp."

Washington state produces 90% of the country's organic apples, which continue to gain traction. Organic apples represent nearly 16% of this year's crop, up from 11% five years ago.

The report highlights growth in the state's five most popular varietals. Gala leads at 19% of production, followed by Granny Smith at 14.5%, Red Delicious at 13%, Honeycrisp at 12%, and Fuji at 10.5%.

Cosmic Crisp, developed by Washington State University, is expected to account for 9% of this year's crop. Cripps Pink will represent nearly 7%, Envy and Golden Delicious 3.5% each, and Ambrosia 2%. All other varieties make up about 6%.

The apple forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members. The report represents an estimate of the total volume of apples harvested for the fresh market in 2024.