With a developing production area of just over 1,700 acres, the Colombian blueberry industry has not yet fully tapped into international markets. However, Elite Blue Manager Miller Preciado firmly believes in the country’s potential to provide year-round supplies of this popular berry.

Elite Blue operates the largest blueberry production area in Colombia, Preciado told FreshFruitPortal.com, and the firm is currently focusing on increasing awareness and dialogue around this crop.

“We have just received approval for the planting of new acres, with an investment of nearly $25 million to begin cultivation next year. By the end of 2025, we will have new production areas totaling approximately 490 acres,” he emphasized.

Colombia has a very promising domestic market, Preciado noted, with buyers willing to pay $8 to $10 per kilogram (2.2 lbs). As a result, around 40% of Elite Blue’s blueberry production remains in the country. Walmart and Costco are among the company’s top buyers.



Preciado added that many blueberry growers have initiated new projects, thanks to the fruit’s excellent quality.

“Our fruit has a very interesting organoleptic offer because we are in the high tropics and the concentration of sugars, added to the balance of sweetness and acidity, is very competitive. We have supply all 52 weeks of the year, so the producer can schedule the crop for the month you want or you can leave the plant open all year round and produce fruit all year round,” he stressed.

Regarding varieties, Preciado mentioned that the Emerald cultivar currently forms the foundation of Colombian production. However, he anticipates that new varieties will soon be introduced.

“Emerald and Biloxi are the main varieties, and some growers also cultivate Victoria, which performs well in soil. At Elite Blue, we utilize hydroponics and pot culture.”

Systems Approach: The great hope for the U.S. market

As the industry looks to expand its horizons, the pending approval of the Systems Approach protocol for Colombian blueberry exports to the United States has kept Preciado and the country’s growers on high alert.

“The Systems Approach has the potential to revolutionize our industry. It would allow us to enter the U.S. market without cold treatment, shipping from Cartagena or Barranquilla in just five days,” Preciado explained.

Elite Blue’s primary market is the United States, which accounts for 80% of the firm’s shipments. Preciado anticipates that this distribution will eventually balance more evenly between the U.S. and Canada as the latter’s market grows.

“We have also shipped to Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Europe. We aim to determine whether our blueberries, distinguished by their unique organoleptic characteristics, resonate with various markets, and so far, the feedback has been very positive,” Preciado commented on new market openings.

Preciado said the company hopes to launch a country-wide strategy soon, with the support of the Colombian Blueberry Association (Asocolblue).

“We are working with Asocolblue to establish a strategy to position our blueberries with a distinct seal, highlighting their unique characteristics and attributes. Additionally, we are preparing for our first International Blueberry Congress next year; we aim to grow the event and attract the attention of investors, consumers, and the global community,” Preciado said.

Related articles: Commercial strategy of the Colombian citrus sector