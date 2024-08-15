Mission Produce, a global leader in the avocado industry, has announced the largest spike in U.S. produce volume sales since the early days of COVID-19. This surge is directly linked to increased sales of avocados and mangoes.

In a press release, the company announced hitting a record-breaking mid-year review of mango and avocados ahead of the New England Produce Council's (NEPC) Floral & Food Service Expo in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company reported that during Q2, industry dollar sales for avocados and mangos reached record highs. Avocado sales totaled $938.1 million, a 19% increase from Q2 2023, while mango sales rose to $155.4 million, a 4% increase from the same period last year.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cheryl Hoefs, said the performance of both fruits in Q2 is a "testament to the value of these commodities in the consumer diet." The organization is looking forward to a promising second half of 2024.

Hoefs said that with Fall approaching, consumer focus will shift to back-to-school meal planning and football season.

As the summer avocado seasons out of California, Peru and Colombia wind down, Mission Produce is preparing to supply fall promotions with avocados from Mexico and Chile.

As for mangoes, high-quality Kent, Keitt and Honey mangoes continue to arrive from Mexico, and the Brazilian mango season is anticipated to start ramping up by early September.